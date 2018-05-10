Langa falls ill after election defeat

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Insiza North legislator Andrew Langa (Zanu PF) is reportedly not feeling well since after loosing a primary election.Sources say he got admitted at a private clinic in Filabusi following the results."Thembinkosi Ngwenya is concerned about his health so he requests his party to allow him to hand over to Zenzo Nkelo.There is confusions over this issue as Thembinkosi is concerned about his sugar diabetes BP etc that shoot up randomly," said the source."Insiza South community came out clear on their strategy to Vote for Spare Sithole residing at Esidulini along Masvingo road. What does the Constitution say about registration because Esidilini is Insiza North. Is he going to address their problems when he is failing to pay his workers on time and he owes many who left his security company. Strategically they have decided to be one in mind."Insiza South is for MDC according to community strategy especially when they don't divide into two.Mthwakazi has been condemned of power campaign strategy insulting people."Lost dignity in many areas where communities snub them. Insiza is a rainbow community dominated by foreigners because of Mining," said source.