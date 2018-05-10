News / National
MDC-T cancels press conference
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Movement for Democratic Change faction led by Nelson Chamisa has postponed its press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely
In an urgent notice, the MDC-T said, "The Press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely due to other commitments.
"Our apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused."
In an urgent notice, the MDC-T said, "The Press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely due to other commitments.
"Our apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused."
Urgent Notice— MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 15, 2018
The Press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely due to other commitments.
Our apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms