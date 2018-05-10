Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T cancels press conference

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Movement for Democratic Change faction led by Nelson Chamisa has postponed its press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely

In an urgent notice, the MDC-T said, "The Press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely due to other commitments.

"Our apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused."



Source - Byo24News
More on: #MDC-T, #Chamisa, #Vote

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days