MDC-T cancels press conference

by Staff reporter

THE Movement for Democratic Change faction led by Nelson Chamisa has postponed its press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitelyIn an urgent notice, the MDC-T said, "The Press conference that was scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) at 10am has been postponed indefinitely due to other commitments."Our apologies for any inconveniences this may have caused."