Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson, Retired Justice Sello Nare says people affected by disturbances, especially in Matebeleland, want an apology from the government.Justice Nare was speaking to ZiFM Stereo: