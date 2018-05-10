Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson, Retired Justice Sello Nare says people affected by disturbances, especially in Matebeleland, want an apology from the government.

Justice Nare was speaking to ZiFM Stereo:



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - twitter

Comments

Italian sterling sets on sale

Burnside 3acre forsale

A neat 3 bedroomed house

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Stands forsale

Mother's day menu special

Health and fitness fair to be held


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

10 mins ago | 17 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

12 mins ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

23 mins ago | 263 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

55 mins ago | 476 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

57 mins ago | 207 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 1098 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

1 hr ago | 584 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

1 hr ago | 1095 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

1 hr ago | 662 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

3 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

4 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

4 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

4 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

4 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

4 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

4 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

5 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

6 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

6 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

7 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

7 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

7 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Muggers target NUST students

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days