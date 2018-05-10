News / National
Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson, Retired Justice Sello Nare says people affected by disturbances, especially in Matebeleland, want an apology from the government.
Justice Nare was speaking to ZiFM Stereo:
The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson, Retired Justice Sello Nare says people affected by disturbances, especially in Matebeleland, want an apology from the government. #ZiFMNews pic.twitter.com/suJSQJGWgL— ZiFM News (@ZiFMNews) May 14, 2018
Source - twitter