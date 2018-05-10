Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

News / National

by A Mhlongo

MDC T National Chairperson, Morgen Komichi has rebuked aspiring candidates who have embarked in claiming that their candidature had been endorsed by individual MDC T leaders.He distanced the party from people who abuses power to advance personal agendas emphasising that they should follow process in seeking political office in the forthcoming primary elections."I would like to warn all aspiring candidates who abuse their proximity to the offices of the President and National Chairperson claiming that they been approved by us as individual offices.Komichi said candidates are chosen by the people and not by the party leadership as being purported by certain members of the MDC T."I want to appeal to all MDC-T members to choose your favorite candidates democratically. NO IMPOSITION of candidates please," he said."I would like to thank all those who went through the Consensus Building process peacefully.We will soon be announcing dates for Primaries. Get ready. I love you all," said the MDC T National Chairperson.His declarations follow claims that have flooded social media by some aspiring candidate claiming and advertising their candidature to the electorate.Harare West sitting legislator, Jessie Majome yesterday pulled out of the party and revealed that she will be standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming polls.Majome cited an uneven playing field accusing her party of violating party guidelines and principles to accommodate and ensure that her contender, 24 year old Joana Mamombe wins the forthcoming primary elections.MDC-T is set to hold its primaries this month.