Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

by Staff reporetr
2 hrs ago | Views
Aspiring MDC Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as being part of the ruling Zanu-PF elite which has been taking Zimbabweans for a ride for the past 38 years.

This was after Chiwenga brushed off the MDC Alliance and its youthful leader Nelson Chamisa as ambitious figures promising a pie in the sky after the 40-year-old politician promised to build bullet trains, spaghetti roads and establish village airports, if elected into office.

Chiwenga said these were outrageous dreams, suggesting Chamisa cannot be taken seriously given that MDC-run local authorities have vandalised local municipalities.

Responding to Chiwenga at a rally to launch his manifesto for Zengeza West constituency in Chitungwiza last week, Sikhala mocked the former commander of the armed forces saying apart from being complicit in the lies fed Zimbabweans by former president Robert Mugabe's government for the past 38 years, he had taken disinformation to a new high after he denied using bleaches to lighten his skin tone.

"We have heard …Chamisa speak about our programme of action when we form the next government but then we have people like Chiwenga who dismisses that as lies yet we know he and others of his ilk are the worst liars and only yesterday he lied that he had contracted a disease that now makes him as light as a coloured after Operation Restore Legacy when it is clear that he used Ambi (skin lightening lotion)," Sikhala said.

Speaking publicly for the first time at the burial for his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe Farm last week, Chiwenga claimed he had contracted a sickness during Operation Restore Legacy that changed his complexion.

"Let me set the record straight in front of the media, some reports have said that I am suffering from bleaching yet it is a skin cancer disease which affected me soon after operation restore legacy," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

For sale are washing baskets

Truck on sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Toyota prado on sale

For sale is mazda626

A neat 3 bedroomed house

For sale are ladies handbags


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

18 mins ago | 55 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

20 mins ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

31 mins ago | 445 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

4 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

4 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

4 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

4 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

5 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

5 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

6 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

7 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

7 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Muggers target NUST students

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days