Zanu-PF re-run results

by Staff reporter

Celebrations in Chipinge South as Enock Porusingazi sails through Zanu-PF primary elections re-run

Oscar Gore has emerged the winner in the Shamva North Zanu-PF primary election re-run conducted yesterday after polling 6 903 votes, while in the Mazowe West Women's quota Tsitsi Gezi won with 524 votes.Reports coming from Chipinge South say Enock Porusingazi has won the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections.Shamva NorthOscar Gore received 6903 votesZex Pamacheche received 3057 votesRyan Dhokwani received 1758 votesMazowe WestTsitsi Gezi received 524 votesFelistus Chabuta received 233 votesDorothy Machacha received 128 votesBatsiro Gutu received 12 votesMore to follow...