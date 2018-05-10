News / National
Zanu-PF re-run results
Oscar Gore has emerged the winner in the Shamva North Zanu-PF primary election re-run conducted yesterday after polling 6 903 votes, while in the Mazowe West Women's quota Tsitsi Gezi won with 524 votes.
Reports coming from Chipinge South say Enock Porusingazi has won the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections.
Celebrations in Chipinge South as Enock Porusingazi sails through Zanu-PF primary elections re-run
Shamva North
Oscar Gore received 6903 votes
Zex Pamacheche received 3057 votes
Ryan Dhokwani received 1758 votes
Mazowe West
Tsitsi Gezi received 524 votes
Felistus Chabuta received 233 votes
Dorothy Machacha received 128 votes
Batsiro Gutu received 12 votes
More to follow...
Source - zbc