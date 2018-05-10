Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
EUROPEAN donors are ready to inject funding into Zimbabwe once the MDC Alliance is elected into government, former finance minister Tendai Biti has said.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader was addressing an MDC Alliance campaign rally at Bambazonke Business Centre in Marange on Sunday.

Biti and his PDP are a key part of the MDC Alliance whose presidential candidate MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa who has been derided for claiming that the US government promised him $15 billion if he wins elections expected in July.

"We were in England recently where we received an overwhelming response from donors who want to inject their funds and bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into our country. There are a lot of donors awaiting the MDC Alliance government.

"We saw some elders in UK who promised us that if Chamisa wins the forthcoming polls they will bring funding and FDI straight away to Zimbabwe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Biti,

Comments

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Burnside 3acre forsale

Stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Luveve acre for sale

Mahatshula stand forsale

Mother's day menu special


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

38 mins ago | 207 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

42 mins ago | 184 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

43 mins ago | 186 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

52 mins ago | 162 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

1 hr ago | 853 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

4 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

4 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

5 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

5 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

5 hrs ago | 1053 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

5 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

7 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

7 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

7 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

7 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

8 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

8 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

8 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

8 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

8 hrs ago | 3895 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1124 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

9 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

9 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

9 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

10 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

10 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

10 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

10 hrs ago | 1011 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

10 hrs ago | 132 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

10 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 458 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days