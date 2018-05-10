EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

EUROPEAN donors are ready to inject funding into Zimbabwe once the MDC Alliance is elected into government, former finance minister Tendai Biti has said.According to NewZimbabwe.com, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader was addressing an MDC Alliance campaign rally at Bambazonke Business Centre in Marange on Sunday.Biti and his PDP are a key part of the MDC Alliance whose presidential candidate MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa who has been derided for claiming that the US government promised him $15 billion if he wins elections expected in July."We were in England recently where we received an overwhelming response from donors who want to inject their funds and bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into our country. There are a lot of donors awaiting the MDC Alliance government."We saw some elders in UK who promised us that if Chamisa wins the forthcoming polls they will bring funding and FDI straight away to Zimbabwe."