Bev returns to South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
After winning the dance contest in South Africa last year, Beverly Sibanda aka Bev is returning to Mzansi to headline Africa Day celebrations in Boksburg.

The Sexy Angels boss is set to share the stage with Sungura Super Beat, Extra Kings, Extra Power, Tally C, T Wit B, Shumba Stars, Aleck Dekete, Donald Moyo, Tsikamutanda, Sydney Chitoro, Banga Express and Arise and Shine among other artistes at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel in South Africa on May 26.

Last year, Sibanda won a dance contest - Africa Storm Dancehall Queen - held at Baseline in Johannesburg outshining other 20 dancers from different African countries.

The development saw her pocketing R50 000 and a trophy.

Sibanda first won the Africa Storm Dancehall Queen gong in 2015.

In 2015, Bev charmed Koffi when she just joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

As she had impressed him, she was invited to feature in the Congolese video Election Angola which was released a couple of months ago.

In the video, Bev showcased her unique dancing skills making the video a marvel to watch.

The sexy pole dancer is a household name in the country because of her top notch dances that saw her touring a number of countries including South Africa and United Kingdom among others.

She has won several gongs including from Daz awards and some of them are best female dancer and Daz dance ambassador among others.

Apart from dancing, Bev is also an upcoming musician with an album under her name.

The 27-year-old artist and mother of one announced her arrival into the music industry with album Tapinda which featured South African musician Freddy Gwala on the song Tshaingoma and Congolese chanter Gift Katulika aka Shiga Shiga.

Source - dailynews
