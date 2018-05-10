Latest News Editor's Choice


Homeless man causes stir

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago
A PHYSICALLY challenged man was reportedly disowned by his family over his alleged violent conduct and left to live as a vagrant.

Edward Chikwama, formerly known as Edward Sithole, was evicted from his matrimonial home by his family for allegedly assaulting their mother.

Chikwama was allegedly dumped at Civic Centre Shopping Centre in Marlborough where he is currently residing under a tree.

In an interview with H-Metro, he said he left his home in Southerton after he and other family members got evicted following disagreements in the family.

"I came here because I got evicted, everyone who was in that house got evicted since we were having arguments over ownership of the house ever since my mother passed away.

"It has been about two and a half weeks since I came here.

"This is God; He told me to come here and suffer but it will end. I am where I am supposed to be," he said.

He however did not mention that his family dumped him at the shopping centre as rumour has it.

Chikwama said he came all the way from Southerton on his wheel-chair to Civic Centre wheeling it alone with the help of others here and there.

"I came all the way from Southerton on this wheel chair to do the work of God.

"All along I was doing it inside but God said to me that it's about time I go away and suffer for his purpose."

Asked about what these works of God he was talking about were and which church he goes to, the man said that he goes to the Independent African Church.

He also said that the works of God he was talking about at the moment are that he should suffer for a while before he goes back to his normal life.

Source - hmetro
