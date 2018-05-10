Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Majome speaks out

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Harare West legislator Ms Jessie Majome yesterday opened up on the abuse she has suffered in the opposition party, saying some party officials were saying she was old and must go herd donkeys in the village. She likened the abuse to a form of political violence

Ms Majome said she was elbowed out of Harare West to pave way for a 24-year-old girl, Ms Joana Mamombe.
Ms Mamombe is reportedly close to MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who stands accused of imposing his cronies – mostly former student leaders – in most constituencies.

In an interview on Capitalk last night, Ms Majome said youths had created a WhatsApp group which they used to attack her.
It is an open secret in the MDC-T that Mr Chamisa controls the youth wing.

"I have experienced incredible abuse on social media particularly WhatsApp run in some quarters in the party. It seems like youths chauvinism," she said.

Added Ms Majome: "I have very malicious accusations. For example, they say I am old and must ship out. One of my competitors is a 24- year-old girl. They say you are old, get out and go. They say chembere ngadziende kumusha dzindofudza madhongi."

Ms Majome said ironically, at 46, she belonged to the same generation as Mr Chamisa and was wondering why she was deemed "too old".

"Chamisa is young and is 40 years old. I am six years older than him. I am of that generation. How is it that when it comes to Jessie Majome she is old and must herd donkeys wherever?"

She also said some party officials were saying she had been MP for 10 years and must give others a chance.
Ms Majome said there were other senior party officials like Mr Tapiwa Mashakada and Mr Innocent Gonese, who had been MPs for over 10 years.

She insisted that she was standing as an independent candidate in Harare West come election time.
Ms Majome also revealed that Mr Chamisa had invited her for talks.

She said a senior official in Mr Chamisa's office, Mr Sessel Zvidzai, phoned and indicated that he wanted to meet her.
Ms Majome said another top party official, Mr Morgan Komichi, also sought audience with her and they had a discussion.
"After hearing the news of my decision, Mr Morgan Komichi approached me. I availed myself to him because I respect the party leadership.

"Mr Komichi gave me an opportunity to explain myself while he listened. After the discussion, he indicated that he would get back to me," she said.

Ms Majome said she was still MDC-T and was ready for dialogue.
"I am MDC-T. That is my party. I love it dearly. I am not fighting my party. I do want my party to succeed in the election and I am open for dialogue," she said. Ms Majome told her supporters in Harare West early this week that she was ready to contest as an independent candidate.

"Dear Harare Westerners, our journey together has not ended. You have shown me through the feedback you have given me that this cannot be the end," she said.

Ms Majome said in view of the path she and her supporters had taken, they needed "all hands on deck" and invited volunteers to assist in various aspects of "this cause".



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Majome, #MDC-T, #Vote

Comments

Plots forsale

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Burnside 3acre forsale

Honda fit

Megaphone

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

House for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

18 mins ago | 65 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

35 mins ago | 460 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

47 mins ago | 475 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

47 mins ago | 437 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3165 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3292 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1477 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

17 hrs ago | 945 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1427 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days