Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF primary election reruns continued yesterday and voting went smoothly in some constituencies while chaos characterised areas like Harare South. In Harare South, voting ended on Monday evening, but the party was expected to decide on how to handle an incident where some ballot papers were burnt at St Johns Primary School in Retreat.In an interview yesterday, constituency coordinator, Justin Zvandasara said he directed that ballot papers be burnt after some unruly elements forced themselves in the polling room and grabbed voting material.He said upon grabbing the material, they marked the ballot papers on their preferred candidates and deposited them in several ballot boxes mixing them with those that had been cast."The incident happened around 6pm and one person had several ballot papers which he marked on a candidate of his choice and deposited in those ballot boxes. Initially, we agreed to carry all the material to the provincial offices for a decision, but others protested saying they feared that the material would be tampered with."They said the ballot papers should be burnt in their presence and allow the party to make a decision thereafter on how to deal with the incident," said Zvandasara."I then directed that they be burnt in the presence of everyone for transparency purposes and allow the party to make a decision. The party is still deliberating on the incident."Zvandasara said voting went well in all 45 centres except for the incident at Retreat.Harare provincial commissioner responsible, Tinaye Chigudu said he was still locked up in a meeting to deliberate on voting processes in the province.In the afternoon, some disgruntled zanu-pf supporters from Harare South, Mbare and Goromonzi North demonstrated at the party's headquarters accusing the leadership of ignoring their grievances.The supporters alleged candidate imposition while others complained the leadership had also influenced the outcome of the reruns.Some supporters said they no longer wanted Tendai Savanhu.Those from Goromonzi North held placards denouncing the sitting MP Petronella Kagonye.The supporters presented their grievances to zanu-pf national political commissar Lt-Gen Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and former War Veterans Minister Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired), who promised to look into the issue.In Kambuzuma voting did not take place as initially announced.All the three polling stations were deserted and no official communication was given.It is understood that candidates in the constituency wrote a joint letter to the Zanu-PF leadership requesting a rerun. Those who had turned up for the election dispersed by midday.National Assembly candidates in Kambuzuma are Tinashe Maduza, Samuel Chinyowa, Simbarashe Mupandanyama and David Mubaiwa. In the Senate race are Idah Mashonganyika, Cleveria Chizema and Oliver Chidau.In Mashonaland West voting in the zanu-pf primary elections rerun ordered in six constituencies ended last night except for one centre in Zvimba North constituency.All the results are expected to be announced today. Most centres were counting and collating the ballots last night.National Elections Directorate representative Sydney Nyanungo said the voting process went on smoothly."We had teething problems when starting yesterday. There are no serious incidents to talk about," he said.Nyanungo said his team anticipated some of the challenges encountered during the rerun especially from losing candidates.In Makonde, voting went on smoothly in areas which could not be reached on time owing to the rugged terrain with results trickling in late last night.In Chegutu East, counting was in progress last night amid allegations of ballot tampering which, however, were reportedly being investigated by the police.Aspiring Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Webster Shamu was accused of stashing used ballot papers in his car, sparking chaos, as he was accused of trying to smuggle scores of ballots.However, voting proceeded smoothly in Chegutu West with results expected late yesterday evening.The primary elections rerun were ordered in Zvimba North, Zvimba South, Makonde, Chegutu West and Chegutu East.In Zvimba North, voting at Mutorashanga Youth Centre was affected when ballots for the councillors received were for Ward 13 instead of Ward 15.Ballot papers for the Senate and House of Assembly contestants went well.There are 14 candidates vying for Zvimba North including Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Christopher Shumba, Miriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Marian Chombo, Goodluck G. Mbiri, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Idah Kamushinda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom M. Mehlomakulu.Voting ended peacefully in three of the four wards in Zaka, Masvingo and Chiredzi districts where primary election reruns were held yesterday.zanu-pf Masvingo chairman Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said voting and collation of final results had been completed in Masvingo Urban Ward 10, Zaka West Ward 22 and Chiredzi West Ward 4 while the outcome of a rerun in Masvingo South's Ward 30 will be announced today as results from one polling station are still pending.In Masvingo Urban (Ward 10) Sengerai Manyanga won the poll after garnering 476 votes followed by Mary Chibaya who got 185 votes. Incumbent councillor for the ward Lovemore Mufamba managed 85 votes and Vhudzijena (17),Chipato (9) and Musakanda (6) completing the line-up of candidates who took part in the rerun.Chadzamira said in the Chiredzi West Ward 4 rerun Munyengeri won the contest with 435 votes followed by Zevezeve Sithole who garnered 379 votes.Kaena Goliath got 91 votes.In Zaka West Ward 22, Laiza Kugedera won the rerun after amassing 198 votes followed by Lawrence Chikwenhere(160) and Simon Romberai 52 votes.Violet Tavengwa (9) and Abraham Magombedze (7) completed the list of contestants in the rerun."The process went on very well and we are happy that there were no disturbances as all the reruns went on peacefully. Results for the Masvingo South Ward 30 rerun will be ready tomorrow (today) because voting is still to be completed at one polling centre," said Chadzamira.