Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it continues to engage banks over the cost of borrowing, as directed by Government, but contends that at current prevailing range of 6 and 12 percent; lending rates have dropped to levels comparable to the rest of the world.

Central bank governor Dr John Mangudya told The Herald Business in a recent interview that the range of 6-12 percent, depending on the customer's risk profile, was now reasonable and comparable to the region/world.
Dr Mangudya stressed that those borrowers that continue to wail over the high cost of borrowing, were the ones that had not repaid previous loans.

"The rates of interest (borrowing) are between 6 and 12 percent, depending on the risk profile of each customer and that range is reasonable and quite comparable to the rest of the region and world" he said.

Faced with threats of instability arising from non-performing loans (NPLs), the RBZ in 2014 formed a special purpose vehicle to hive off bad loans from banks accrued by firms that had potential for viability once recapitalised. The SPV, Zamco, has since assumed over $1billion NPLs.

Dr Mangudya's recent comments come after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga told delegates at a business conference held during the 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo last month that the RBZ was engaging banks over the cost of borrowing.

The VP said this while stressing the point on the cocktail of measures Government is working on to improve the ease of doing business to make Zimbabwean products competitive, regionally and globally, including through legal and policy reforms that bear on business and investment.

He pointed out that at the moment, the apex bank was happy with the level of interest rates obtaining in the market, which have come down from as high as 18 percent; a ceiling set by the central bank.

In 2015 the RBZ reached an agreement with banks to cap interest rates at 18 percent, as part of measures to deal with the prohibitive cost of finance. This partly brought relief to the borrowing public and corporates who have had to endure high interest rates, which asphyxiated business and inflated already unsustainable debt levels, causing viability problems.

Prior to the intervention by RBZ, local banks were charging interest rates as high as 35 percent per annum, excluding default rates of equal or higher threshold.

However, the central bank said there was scope to whittle down the rates.
Banks were, therefore, directed to cap interest rates at 18 percent for both existing and new borrowers, with effect from October 1, 2015, the central bank said.

Despite the fact that banks were lending to the productive sectors at outrageously high interest, the bulk of the loans were short to medium term, making it difficult for firms to borrow for long term and recovery.

Most financial institution cited the short term nature (transitory) of local deposits for their incapacity to structure longer term financing for borrowers.

When RBZ first capped the rates at 18 percent per annum, prime borrowers with low credit risk were to be charged 6 percent to10 percent per annum, borrowers with moderate risk 10 percent to 12 percent; borrowers with high credit risk 12 percent to18 percent per annum.

Housing finance loans attracted annual interest rates between 8 percent and 16 percent, while loans for consumptive purposes were quoted at 10 to 18 percent. Defaulters were charged penalty rates from 3 percent to 8 percent over and above the interest rate they would have been charged for the loans obtained.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Interest, #RBZ, #Banks

Comments

Plate compactor hire

Citrus village town houses

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

1''x4'' belt sander

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

11 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

28 mins ago | 355 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

41 mins ago | 389 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

41 mins ago | 377 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3280 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days