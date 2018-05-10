Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to visit Manicaland on Saturday where he will kick-start his campaign to drum up support for the ruling party ahead of harmonised elections. He will first tour a hydro-power station in Mutasa North before addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Hauna Growth Point.

The President will then proceed to Marowanyati Dam to assess progress on its construction.
He is expected to also visit Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera where he will address Zanu-PF supporters.
Manicaland provincial political commissar, Gift Kagweda, announced the visit by President Mnangagwa during a Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) extraordinary meeting in Mutare yesterday.

The agenda of the PCC was to introduce winning candidates in the just ended primary elections.
"We want to talk about the visit by the First Secretary of Zanu-PF and the President of Republic of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa," he said.

"I think it was initially announced before primary elections and we were given some dates. Preparations were done, but the visit failed to materialise because of his busy schedule. The President has informed us that he will be visiting the province on May 19, which is this Saturday.

"He will visit Marowanyati Dam in Buhera before addressing party supporters later. The President will also visit a hydro-power station in Mutasa North before addressing party supporters at Hauna Growth Point," he said.

Kagweda urged party members to prepare for the President's visit saying they should come in their numbers from all corners of the province.

He also took the opportunity to inform Zanu-PF members that the province would on Friday celebrate the appointment of Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to the position of Zanu-PF national chair by President Mnangagwa.
Kagweda said the event would be held in Mutare.

"On Friday, May 18, some delegates will be ferried to the venue where we will celebrate Muchinguri-Kashiri's appointment to the position of chairwoman.

"There is going to be entertainment throughout the night and people will leave for the President's events thereafter," he said.
Provincial chairman Mike Madiro, weighed in saying the President's first rally would start with Mnangagwa visiting projects in Manicaland, which is in line with the party's vision of complementing politics with economic development.

During his visit the President will also officially rename Mutare's 3 Brigade to Chitepo Barracks on Saturday.
"You know that people are hungry to meet their President.
"His programme was that he visits 3 Brigade Barracks and renames it Chitepo Barracks.

"He will then proceed to Mutasa's hydro-power station, then to Marowanyati. I think you will agree with me that time will be limited," he said.

Source - the herald

