Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NURSES on Monday received lump sum payments of up to $5 000 from Government as payment of outstanding allowances.

In a survey conducted by The Chronicle yesterday, nurses said they were shocked to get between $500 to about $5 200 in their bank accounts on Monday without any formal communication.  The windfall sent a majority of them into panic mode.

"Do not use the money before getting clarification. It might be a mistake. The moment the Ministry (of Health and Child Care) realises the error, you may be garnished and go up to next year without getting paid," warned a nurse in a WhatsApp chat group.

Speculation was thrown around with the major source of confusion being the huge differences in the amounts individual nurses received.

However, Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary Retired Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji yesterday allayed the fears saying the payments were in order.

He said nurses should not be afraid to spend the money as it was what the Government owed them.

"The amounts reflected in some of our nurses' personal accounts are not at all out of order. A lot of our nurses were wrongly assimilated when Government rationalised the Civil Service between 2008 and 2009," said Dr Gwinji.

"Most were placed in grades below where they should have been resulting in their being prejudiced of the correct level of remuneration including allowances like housing and transport from 2010 until early this year. So cumulatively they were owed money by Government."

Dr Gwinji said nurses who retired or resigned recently after having served during the period, were likely to get the money as well.

"It's only technically sound to address the issue of retired nurses who were working during the period and Government may pay them as well.

"With the finalisation of this corrective exercise SSB has begun a phased approach to pay off these accumulated shortfalls, for some running into several thousand dollars given the time under prejudice. Recipients should therefore not be afraid to utilise their earnings. However if anyone is in doubt they can always approach our Human Resources Departments to get the necessary assurances," said Dr Gwinji.

An official at a hospital said nurses working in the rural areas got significantly more than their urban based counterparts mainly due to their on-call allowances

Chronicle caught up with some of the nurses who said they were reluctant to use the money as there was no circular explaining the windfall.

"I got $5 200 in my account and I am not sure where it came from. We just decided to first wait because this was unexpected," said one of the nurses.

"We did receive different amounts of money and we are not yet sure what criterion was used. Some of my juniors received more money compared to what I got and we hope to get clarity from the Health Services Board," said another one who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Nurses, #Windfall, #Govt

Comments

Plots forsale

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Burnside 3acre forsale

Honda fit

Megaphone

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

House for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

18 mins ago | 64 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

35 mins ago | 460 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

47 mins ago | 473 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

47 mins ago | 435 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3165 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3292 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1477 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

17 hrs ago | 945 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days