US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States of America is happy with the progress made with the new administration in electoral law reforms and is looking forward to cementing its bilateral relationship with Zimbabwe, USA charge d' affairs to Zimbabwe Mrs Jenifer Savage said yesterday.Addressing the media after paying a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Mrs Savage said Washington was also looking forward in expanding her bilateral relationship with Harare by ensuring that it is enhanced and further strenthened."It has been an excellent conversation learning about the progress on the state of electoral law and the reforms of the electoral law. We are happy to hear that the law is progressing and we are looking forward to the outcomes," she said."We have seen some progress to date and we are pleased with the words that we have been hearing, the promises, the pledges we have been hearing and we are just looking forward to their implementation.""All of it was part of a conversation that we talked about both of our shared hopes for expanding our bilateral relationship and ensuring that our bilateral engagement is enhanced and expanded."Mrs Savage said although elections were an important step, they should be accompanied by reforms in fields such as the economy, governance as well as human rights.Asked if she was happy with the reforms in the electoral law taking into consideration that the opposition had been against it Mrs Savage said, "It is still under consideration, so we will reserve judgement until it is final."She said Washington would continue with its endeavour to provide assistance to Harare in fields such as health and governance issues."The USA provides a lot of assistance through implementing partners. We have just signed another agreement of $150 million in US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programming plus there will be an additional sum for cervical cancer screening. We provide assistance in demining activities, educational exchange and economic governance issues," she said.