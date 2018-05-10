Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo High Court has acquitted and quashed the conviction of a 68-year-old man who was sentenced to 25 years for an alleged string of sex attacks on a 16-year-old girl.

Neil Leach, of Suburbs, used his residence as a boarding house for pupils attending Girls College in Bulawayo.

He had turned his house - a stone's throw from the school - into a private boarding house, accommodating the alleged victim and three other girls.

Leach was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira and sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail after five years were suspended on condition that he did not within that period commit a similar crime in February 2014.

The court had heard that Leach, on several occasions allegedly inserted his fingers into the girl's privates and would also force her to perform sickening sex acts on him with her mouth.

It is alleged that all the sex attacks took place on Mondays when the victim was usually alone.

In his ruling, Justice Francis Bere, who was sitting with Justice Martin Makonese during the criminal appeal said the sentence was a poor conviction by the magistrate.

"When everything has been said about this case, one cannot help but come to the conclusion that the conviction was arrived at more out of sympathy with the victim than borne out of evidence led. Clearly the magistrate fell into error. This was a poor conviction and the concession made by the state against that conviction was well made," read part of the judgment.

Justice Bere said it was not necessary for the court to consider the appeal against sentence because that sentence was standing on nothing.

"In the result, the appeal succeeds. The conviction is quashed and the sentence is set aside. The appellant is found not guilty and acquitted," he ruled.

Justice Bere said there were cardinal errors made by the court a quo in the judgment.

"The first error that screams loudest was the magistrate's stout effort to try and determine the outcome of this case by relying on evidence based on probabilities as opposed to being guided by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It is trite that in criminal procedure and in order for the court a quo to find against an accused person the proof required is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no room in a criminal matter for the court to be guided by evidence weighed on the balance of probabilities," ruled Justice Bere.

He said the second error made by the trial court was its apparent failure to appreciate that the complainant's conduct looked at in its totality did not satisfy the requirements of the law as cited the Banana case (supra).

"Thirdly, the court a quo failed to appreciate that the inconsistencies in the complainant's evidence heavily militated against a finding of credibility in her favour. It is quite telling that despite all these highlighted issues having been presented to the court a quo during cross-examination of the complainant and during court addresses by the appellant's counsel the court chose to disregard same on uninformed basis," said Justice Bere.

He said he had noted serious inconsistencies in the complainant's evidence as she was reluctant to bring the allegations of abuse to her boyfriend and her best friend and even to her parents.

Leach, through his lawyer Advocate Tim Cherry, acting under the instruction of Hwalima, Moyo and Associates, in his grounds of appeal, denied the charge, arguing that the trial magistrate, in his judgment, failed to explain the inexplicable three months' delay by the girl in making the report.

He queried the girl's failure to report the alleged abuse at the earliest possible time given that she was in constant touch with her parents in Zambia.

Leach said the trial magistrate misdirected himself by basing his findings on perceived probabilities.

Mr Khumbulani Ndlovu, for the State, concurred with the appellant's lawyer, saying that in all probabilities of the case, the complainant dismally failed to pass the credibility which incidentally the lower court had triumphantly concluded had been established and used it as the main basis for conviction.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

12 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

29 mins ago | 373 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

42 mins ago | 401 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

42 mins ago | 390 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3284 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days