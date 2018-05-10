Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
MDC-T is today expected to announce constituencies where it will hold primary elections before Saturday following its aspiring candidates' failure to reach consensus in the constituencies.

The party recently resolved not to hold primary elections opting for consensus building to avoid tensions and violence in the party.

However, even its consensus building process where aspiring candidates had to agree among themselves degenerated into violence and protests by some party members.

MDC-T acting national chairman Mr Morgen Komichi yesterday said: "Where consensus building process failed to produce a single candidate the party will release constituencies where internal polls will be held."

He said on Saturday May 19 the party should have completed the selection exercise. "We expect to be done collecting data by the end of tomorrow," he said.

Mr Komichi said in Matabeleland region the party is set to hold primary elections in about nine constituencies.

"In Matabeleland North only two constituencies are going for primaries and that is Hwange Central and Hwange West.

"In Bulawayo I need to get my facts right but we had five constituencies reaching consensus and in Matabeleland South we have three that are going for primaries. We had consensus in Gwanda North and Bulilima," said Mr Komichi.

In Bulawayo the party is set to go for primary elections in Magwegwe, Entumbane-Emakhandeni, Bulawayo South and Pelandaba-Mpopoma constituencies.

In Matabeleland South he said MDC-T will hold primary elections in Umzingwane constituency but did not reveal the other two, saying he did not have details off hand.

Mr Komichi said in the Midlands the party had consensus in Zvishavane-Ngezi and Shurugwi North among other areas.

He said although the party did not reach consensus in all the constituencies he considers the process a success although it needs improving on.

"This is a new practice. Consensus building has not been done before. But it is giving quite encouraging results. I have witnessed so many Members of Parliament who have agreed on a common candidate and councillors agreeing on a common candidate," said Mr Komichi.

"It's a process that we need to improve and build on. It's a new form of democracy which we are nurturing in our party, it lowers the level of tension. It's quite good. I like it."

Source - chronicle
#MDC-T, #Vote, #2018

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days