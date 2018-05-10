Musona set for better Standard

News / National

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is set to make a big step from current club KV Oostende to one of Belgian giants Sandard Liege.According to South African news website iol.co.za, the move could be concluded by the end of this week as the players' agent Mike Makaab is in Belgium to finalise the deal.Musona could feature for his side for the last time when Oostende take on Antwerp in a Europa League play off, although his club has since failed to qualify for Europe's second tier competition.His move, if concluded, could see him playing in the Uefa Champions League next season as Standard currently occupy one of the two places in the Belgian topflight with a game to go, although Anderlecht could yet overtake them, with Marvelous Nakamba's Club Brugge having already taken the automatic spot.The website quotes an unnamed source who revealed that a deal was imminent."Makaab is in Belgium, where he is in talks with Liege. If all goes well, Musona might conclude the deal by the end of this week. The owners of Standard Liege are the same owners that owned Oostende. They are keen to sign Musona," a source revealed.The website failed to get hold of Makaab, but he confirmed on Igagasi FM show Extra Time that he is in talks with the big club in Belgium."I'm in Oostende in Belgium. We are discussing the way forward with Knowledge Musona. I've never said this to anybody, there's a big club looking at Knowlege. We are busy in talks at the moment."If all goes according to plan, we are hoping that by the end of the week when I'm back in the studio, I'll be able to give you the breaking news."Musona has done well in Belgium for the past two seasons. We are very excited about this potential deal, but it's not done yet."We are itching closer to finality, and that's why I had to come here urgently to work with our guys in our European office," Makaab told on Igagasi FM.Musona joined Oostende in 2015. He has scored 39 goals in 110 appearances.