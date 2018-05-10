News / National
War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa
CHILDREN of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (COZWA) has revealed plans to de-campaign Zanu PF and its presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of this year's general elections.
COZWA chairperson Munyaradzi Shoko said his pressure group would launch #OperationJuntaMustFall at the end of the month to de-campaign the ruling party, as the country heads towards elections.
"#OperationJuntaMustFall is a programme which we shall be launching end of this month as COZWA. We are fighting against impunity, unconstitutional and undemocratic rule in our land," he said.
COZWA severed ties with the ruling party late last year in protest over government's failure to guarantee the well-being and welfare of their parents.
Its members have now been linked to the newly-formed opposition outfit, National Patriotic Front (NPF).
"The people have suffered at the hands of the minority. Zanu PF and the government was unconstitutionally hijacked by the army and as children of war veterans it's our duty to lead the nation in a peaceful fight against the ruling party. This is the democracy which our fathers fought for. We are ready to fight Zanu PF, we know all their tricks. We are working with all the opposition to make sure that they lose in rural areas," Shoko said.
"Our message is simple that it is time we go out in numbers and collect everything from Zanu PF candidates. Let's exhaust their candidate pockets by demanding drinks and feasting in their presence. We must demand a lot from them, repeat the demands now and again."
But Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu yesterday dismissed the organisation as bogus.
"I don't know them, I have never heard of them, hence it's difficult to comment about them," he said.
Source - newsday