Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF has alleged that most of its cell registers during the recent primary elections in Marondera were filled with known MDC-T members' names, who deprived true party cadres the chance to cast their votes.

Addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee on Saturday at party offices in Marondera, Zanu PF's provincial elections directorate boss Jerry Gotora said most of the cell registers in the province were flawed and added that some of the registers were laden with names of MDC-T members among other election irregularities.

Gotora, a party stalwart in the province said only Uzumba Maramba, Pfungwe (UMP) district had correct and updated cell registers.

"The cell registers were a mess. In Marondera, we realised that a number of party supporters had their names missing. Some of the cell registers had names of MDC-T party supporters. At some point a whole district political commissar's name was even missing. The only district that had excellent cell registers is UMP," he said.

Zanu PF primary elections were chaotic countrywide amid reports of tampering with cell registers, vote buying and bussing in of voters among other allegations.

Gotora added that there was need for the party to work hard to retain all the 23 parliamentary seats and revealed that the revolutionary party was at risk of losing five parliamentary seats due to a flawed primary election that left the members divided.

He, however, refused to reveal the names of the constituencies, saying it would cause alarm.

Meanwhile, speaking during the same gathering, provincial chairperson Joel Matiza (pictured) urged party members to stop internal fights and focus on winning the looming general election.

Matiza said: "The primary elections are over and we need to focus on winning the general election as Zanu PF. We are going to retain the entire parliamentary seats as usual. I urge you to forget the primary election results outcome and let us be united so that we emerge victors come election time."

The PCC paraded winning legislative candidates who were introduced to the people.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC-T, #Zanu-PF, #Cell

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Citrus village town houses

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Megaphone

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

1''x4'' belt sander


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

11 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

29 mins ago | 362 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

41 mins ago | 395 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

41 mins ago | 382 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 600 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3281 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days