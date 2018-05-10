'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF has alleged that most of its cell registers during the recent primary elections in Marondera were filled with known MDC-T members' names, who deprived true party cadres the chance to cast their votes.Addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee on Saturday at party offices in Marondera, Zanu PF's provincial elections directorate boss Jerry Gotora said most of the cell registers in the province were flawed and added that some of the registers were laden with names of MDC-T members among other election irregularities.Gotora, a party stalwart in the province said only Uzumba Maramba, Pfungwe (UMP) district had correct and updated cell registers."The cell registers were a mess. In Marondera, we realised that a number of party supporters had their names missing. Some of the cell registers had names of MDC-T party supporters. At some point a whole district political commissar's name was even missing. The only district that had excellent cell registers is UMP," he said.Zanu PF primary elections were chaotic countrywide amid reports of tampering with cell registers, vote buying and bussing in of voters among other allegations.Gotora added that there was need for the party to work hard to retain all the 23 parliamentary seats and revealed that the revolutionary party was at risk of losing five parliamentary seats due to a flawed primary election that left the members divided.He, however, refused to reveal the names of the constituencies, saying it would cause alarm.Meanwhile, speaking during the same gathering, provincial chairperson Joel Matiza (pictured) urged party members to stop internal fights and focus on winning the looming general election.Matiza said: "The primary elections are over and we need to focus on winning the general election as Zanu PF. We are going to retain the entire parliamentary seats as usual. I urge you to forget the primary election results outcome and let us be united so that we emerge victors come election time."The PCC paraded winning legislative candidates who were introduced to the people.