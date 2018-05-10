Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA's self-styled prophet Madzibaba Steven Mugariri caused a storm with residents yesterday after he demolished a public bus terminus shed located near his rented night club to create parking space for his patrons.

Mugariri further angered the residents in Zengeza 2 when he described the bus terminus as a health hazard, as it was being used as a dumping site.

Residents started protesting at the site, accusing council of secretly selling the land to a private developer.

The protesting residents only calmed down after the town's acting mayor, Goodwill Mushangwe, ordered Mugariri to stop the demolitions.

"Last time, I heard that you wanted to clean the terminus, I referred you to the town clerk," Mushangwe said.

But Mugariri claimed he had met town clerk, George Makunde, who advised him to seek clearance from the housing director before embarking on his clean-up exercise.

"We were supposed to collect the clearance letter yesterday, but was told the director of housing was not available, so we decided to carry on," Mugariri said.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents' Association director Marvellous Kumalo said they were closely monitoring the issue.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Citrus village town houses

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Megaphone

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

1''x4'' belt sander


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

12 mins ago | 27 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

29 mins ago | 368 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

41 mins ago | 398 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

41 mins ago | 387 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3283 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days