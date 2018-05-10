Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHITUNGWIZA's self-styled prophet Madzibaba Steven Mugariri caused a storm with residents yesterday after he demolished a public bus terminus shed located near his rented night club to create parking space for his patrons.Mugariri further angered the residents in Zengeza 2 when he described the bus terminus as a health hazard, as it was being used as a dumping site.Residents started protesting at the site, accusing council of secretly selling the land to a private developer.The protesting residents only calmed down after the town's acting mayor, Goodwill Mushangwe, ordered Mugariri to stop the demolitions."Last time, I heard that you wanted to clean the terminus, I referred you to the town clerk," Mushangwe said.But Mugariri claimed he had met town clerk, George Makunde, who advised him to seek clearance from the housing director before embarking on his clean-up exercise."We were supposed to collect the clearance letter yesterday, but was told the director of housing was not available, so we decided to carry on," Mugariri said.Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents' Association director Marvellous Kumalo said they were closely monitoring the issue.