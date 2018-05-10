Latest News Editor's Choice


Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has vowed to weed out all corrupt police officers in a move meant to bring sanity into the force.

Addressing top police officers during his visit to Mashonaland East province last week, Matanga said he would not compromise on corruption and indiscipline.

"The world over, these twin evils are notorious for paralysing numerous organisations. It is undeniable fact that corruption is a crime of greed and not need, hence the organisation will continue to weed out all misguided elements who seek to tarnish the image of the organisation by indulging in corrupt activities," he said.

Matanga stressed the need for every police officer to deliver quality service, characterised by visible and responsible policing.

"My vision for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, therefore, is simply that all police efforts should positively answer to the mandate placed upon the organisation by Section 219 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"Every police officer must thus execute their day to day duties with total regard to our long enduring motto — pro ledge, pro patria and pro populo (for the law, for the country and for the people)," he said.

The police force is currently under massive rebranding following the departure of former boss, Augustine Chihuri, who was retired in a major security sector shake-up last year after leading the ZRP for 24 years


Source - newsday

