7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

THE seven Harare men who allegedly fatally assaulted a suspected meat thief, have been granted $100 bail each by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.The accused, who include Tawanda Chivavaya the owner of Super Choice Supermarket, stand accused of causing the death of Glen Norah resident Israel Mashinge after he allegedly stole a portion of meat at a local supermarket.As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to surrender their travel documents, report twice every week to police and reside at their given addresses.They were all represented by Luck Mauwa of Mauwa and Associates.It is the State case that on May 4 this year, Mashinge allegedly entered Super Choice Supermarket in Glen Norah A and collected an unascertained quantity of beef which he hid in his trousers oblivious of the fact that he was being monitored.It is alleged, Mashinge then walked past the till point and as he approached the exit door, he was apprehended by one of the suspects, leading to the recovery of the stolen meat.The now-deceased was taken to one of the supermarket's storerooms by the accused who took turns to assault him with booted feet, open hands and button sticks.On realising Mashinge was in great pain and unconscious, the State alleges, the accused bundled him into a vehicle and dumped him along a dusty road in Glen View 8 where he later died.Mashinge's body was discovered by a passer-by the following day and the matter was reported to police, leading to the accused's arrest.