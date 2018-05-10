Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was a massive communication blackout at the Police General Headquarters and the Ministry of Agriculture offices yesterday after suspected cable thieves vandalised TelOne voice and broadband cables along Seventh Street in Harare.The latest incident came hard on the heels of another TelOne cable theft which happened two weeks ago affecting the parastatal's 5 000 subscribers, including the link to State House.TelOne spokesperson Melody Harry confirmed the incident, and said the firm's technicians were working flat out to replace the stolen cables."Vandalism has become the biggest threat to us as a business because what has been affected is our reputation and the experience of the client. Imagine the security systems that rely on this. In the past two weeks alone, we have been hit at least eight times," she said.Harry added: "Since January there has been 39 arrests, 16 convictions and minimum sentence is 10 years and it is mandatory. Our call is for every Zimbabwean to play a part, because every business is being affected."Of late, TelOne has been grappling with an upward surge in vandalism and due to the persisting foreign currency shortages, efforts to replace the stolen copper cables sometimes with fibre cables have been stalled and many clients have been falling victim to massive communication cuts and delays.