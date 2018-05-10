Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE second round of the Zanu PF primary elections is heading for another drama after losing aspiring candidates and party supporters dismissed it as a "farce", raising many irregularities and launching a tirade against the party elections commission.

Zanu PF ordered a rerun for a few disputed constituencies, although a number of complaints were raised on the majority of the seats.

Following a recent politburo decision for reruns, many candidates and supporters said they expected a smooth and improved exhibition of internal democracy, but the primaries failed to meet the test.

Party national commissar Engelbert Rugeje said he would formally announce the results.

This came at a time when scores of party supporters thronged the party headquarters demonstrating against the victory of Labour minister Petronella Kagonye and Tendai Savanhu, alleging manipulation of the party's registers and resulting in some of the activists failing to vote.

Zanu PF aspiring candidate and war veterans' spokesperson Douglas Mahiya accused the elections commission of trying to tarnish the image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose nephew Tongai was reportedly declared the winner.

He said they were meeting the commission to query why Tongai was being considered in Harare South.

Mahiya equated Tongai's involvement as tantamount to creating a dynasty.

"This is not about creating a dynasty here, we are not looking at that. We are not attending to an issue of dynasty here, no, we are not taking that. He is using the name Mnangagwa and he (Tongai) told me that I was his subject," Mahiya said.

"I went to war and fought again to have this new dispensation. He told me I am not a beneficiary, but him, and I can't take that. All candidates are coming here and they are saying let's contest among ourselves, but Tongai must go.

"We have written a petition which is in the hands of the commission as we speak right now, but they are failing to act and otherwise, this commission wants to betray ED so that they will take a wrong decision, which will be blamed on ED. They will not tell me this nonsense. Never! They can't."

Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa, however, said elections in the province went on well, although there were isolated skirmishes.

"They (elections) are still ongoing, but generally, we are happy with the process. I can say in all the areas because we haven't received results as yet, but we are hopeful that everything will be finished today. There were skirmishes here and there, just pushing and shoving and there is nothing serious," he said.

More drama unfolded in Mazowe West constituency, where there were reports of voter apathy, as party supporters contested the sole rerun for women's quota.

They said it was improper to only consider irregularities for the women's quota, which, however, affected all the candidates from local government, senatorial and House of Assembly.

In Mazowe West, provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe was facing stiff competition from other contenders, including Tafadzwa Musarara.

NewsDay was inundated with calls from party supporters who said there was unfairness in the process.

"How can they acknowledge an irregularity in one area when they used the same system on everything? We don't know why we are being denied the opportunity to choose our preferred candidates. We didn't vote, many people didn't because we have lost confidence in the process. We need a complete rerun and that message must be taken seriously," a Zanu PF supporter, who requested anonymity, said.

In Chipinge South constituency, the previous winner, Enock Porusingazi, romped to victory again while in Chipinge Central, the sitting legislator, Raymore Machingura, thumped the provincial vice-chair Dorothy Mabika.

Oliver Mandipaka reportedly lost for the second time to Soul Nzuma, while Joseph Made reportedly lost to Shadreck Chipanga for the senatorial seat.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa won the Zanu PF Zvimba South slot, while former Joice Mujuru's National Peoples' Party women's leader Marian Chombo secured her place in Zvimba North.

In Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna won again.

Chiyangwa's rival, Crispen Kadhoza Saidi, disputed the results, citing massive electoral fraud.

Saidi accused Chiyangwa of bribing Zanu PF wards and chairpersons to force people to vote for him and to turn away his known supporters.

"The rerun irregularities were more than when the elections were initially held because Chiyangwa used money to influence the results by giving money to some ward and youth chairpersons in the constituency. I'm appealing for another rerun," Saidi said.

Chiyangwa refused to comment, but warned candidates to avoid being malicious.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Drama, #2018

Comments

Plate compactor hire

Citrus village town houses

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

1''x4'' belt sander

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

11 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

28 mins ago | 355 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

40 mins ago | 389 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

41 mins ago | 377 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3280 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days