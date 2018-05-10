Latest News Editor's Choice


Biti unveils Parly candidates

by Staff reporter
THE Tendai Biti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) has unveiled nine of its aspiring parliamentary candidates who automatically qualified to represent the opposition party in the upcoming general elections after they were unanimously endorsed by their respective constituencies.

These include Biti (Harare East constituency); Willas Madzimure (Kambuzuma); Moses Manyengavana (Makoni North); Maxwell Mdhluri (Chimanimani East); Sam Chabuka (Mutasa South); Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane); Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo); Smart Matutu (Gokwe Sesame); and Mandla Moyo (Beitbridge West).

In a statement yesterday, Chikwinya who serves as PDP secretary-general said primary elections would be held in Zaka West and Pumula constituencies where more than two candidates had emerged.

"Accordingly, the office of the organising secretary must prepare the electoral college comprised of all party members currently in structures who are position holders in the three wings of the party in the particular district," Chikwinya said.

The party ordered candidates participating in primary elections to pay $100 administration fees each. The dates for the primary elections were yet to be advised.

The PDP split into two factions in September last year after Biti and his rival Lucia Matibenga clashed over proposals to join the MDC-Alliance.

Biti's faction later joined the MDC Aliance while Matibenga's team joined hands with Joice Mujuru's People's Rainbow Coalition.

Meanwhile, Mt Pleasant former councillor Warship Dumba used Facebook to humiliate PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume after publishing a private conversation the two had over the contentious internal polls.

"Okay Jacob (Mafume) I am challenging you for Mt Pleasant seat (council). Warohwa mari yako naTimba mahara (you were defrauded)," Dumba said. To which Mafume responded:
"Are we still talking about the same issue my brother. Good luck money comes and goes. After the competition we will still have to work together."


Source - newsday

Comments

