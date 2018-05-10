Constituents back Majome

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE West constituents have vowed to back Jessie Majome after she withdrew from the MDC-T primary elections insisting that she was now throwing her hat into the ring as an independent candidate.Majome has since received pledges from her constituents who have also said they were prepared to fund her war chest as she faces MDC-T and Zanu PF candidates in the crucial general elections up in a few months.Political commentator and Harare West constituent Rashweat Mukundu, is one of the key people backing Majome, declaring on his Facebook page that she has his vote."I am convinced we Harare westerners have the capacity, both intellectual and resources to retain Jessie Majome as our MP," he said.Honest Rwodzi another constituent vowed to follow Majome regardless of her party choice in a move that could see MDC-T lose the seat."I have some business interests and investments in Harare West which have been made possible through the people's Parliamentarian. The Institutional Consensus in the business community around the area is that we're safer with Jessie. Whatever the ticket Jessie will contest on, we will in unequivocal terms vote for Hon. Jessie Majome," he said.MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi said he was due to have a meeting with Majome to go through her concerns before commenting.Youth secretary for security James Chidhakwa, said the party has respect for Majome, but accused her of being selfish and dishonest."Majome is an asset in the party, but the issues she is raising are a bit dishonest. Firstly, she is in the national executive and for her to say that she has no access to information or party cards is dishonest, the national executive makes the rules. Secondly, if she has a good working relation with her constituency that is fine let her be re-elected through the primary elections. As the youth, we also want to play a part in this process and for her to want to close us out is dishonest and selfish," he said.