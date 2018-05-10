Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zemura denies sex allegations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MIRAZVO Productions co-director Shem Zemura has denied allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by script writer Amanda Ranganawa, which he described as "malicious" and meant to tarnish his reputation.

Responding to the allegations through his lawyers Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni, Zemura said there was an ulterior motive behind the allegations.

"We advise that our client denies every allegation of sexual misconduct or sexual advances towards yours as outlined in your letter. The allegations are malicious and quite unfortunate," the letter in part reads.

"We are advised that such allegations, which were also published on social media and print media, were solely aimed at tarnishing our client's reputation and for ulterior motives. It's not necessary to get into further details regarding these unfounded sexual allegations."

In March this year, Ranganawa, who is now based in South Africa, made sensational allegations that the Zemura brothers, Shem and Mike, attempted to bed her and sexually exploited other women in the trade before dumping them.

She further accused the brothers of refusing to pay her $300 for the script of the award-winning feature film Kushata Kwemoyo.

The two parties signed an agreement on November 12, 2017, in which Ranganawa was entitled to the $300 payment, while Zemura's Rain Media would retain the ownership rights of the script.

Ranganawa's lawyer Marufu Mandevere said they were now pushing for the cancellation of the agreement.

"She wasn't paid anything. The film premiered already, which means it was sold. They have not provided anything. I think we will just go for the cancellation of the agreement when we finally file our papers at court," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Citrus village town houses

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Megaphone

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

1''x4'' belt sander


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Studium

12 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

29 mins ago | 374 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

42 mins ago | 401 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

42 mins ago | 390 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Constituents back Majome

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

3 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

3 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Musona set for better Standard

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts ot Misihairabwi-Mushonga

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Majome speaks out

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

15 hrs ago | 3162 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

15 hrs ago | 3284 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

16 hrs ago | 944 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

17 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

17 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days