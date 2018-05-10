Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MALAWI's controversial prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has thrown the MDC-T in a delirium after he recently prophesied the "rebirth of Zimbabwe with new upmarket cities and modern infrastructure", which the opposition party claims signalled its imminent victory.

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has of late become a butt of jokes, especially from Zanu PF leaders, who accuse him of leaving "in cloud cuckoo land" following his pledge to modernise the country's infrastructure, including providing spaghetti roads and bullet trains soon after winning this year's presidential race.

Addressing his congregants in South Africa on Sunday, Bushiri said: "God is doing a new thing in Zimbabwe. Hear me, as I speak as a prophet. God is about to exalt the land of Zimbabwe. We must pray for the land of Zimbabwe and I saw something about Zimbabwe very interesting. Zimbabwe has been a sleeping giant, but now the sleeping giant is going to rise.

"I am seeing a land that looks like Dubai. I am seeing a new city in Zimbabwe, it looks like Dubai and God is saying to me, ‘I am about to bless this land'."

Bushiri won most Zimbabweans' hearts early last year when he prophesized the ascendency of Kembo Mohadi to the presidium at a time Zanu PF's vanquished G40 faction and former President Robert Mugabe were firmly in control of the governing party.

In his latest prophecy, Bushiri added: "God said tell the people of Diaspora, who are struggling in other nations, in other countries, that you are about to return home and be rich in their home. You are about to become rich in Zimbabwe because God is working on Zimbabwe. In the next six years from now, you will have something that looks like Dubai being built."

He, however, warned that the country's political transformation would be a result of collective effort.

"God is about to promote the land of Zimbabwe and He will not do it with an individual, he will do it with Zimbabweans. No one man, not one woman, not one politician, not two politicians, but all of them together. God is doing a new thing in Zimbabwe," he said.

MDC-T acting treasurer-general Charlton Hwende immediately took to social media platforms to celebrate the prophecy as pointing to a Chamisa victory.

He tweeted: "Pastor Bushiri is also now talking about spaghetti roads and a city like Dubai to be built in Zimbabwe in six years' time. When president Nelson Chamisa talked about these issues, he was vilified."

His tweet attracted several responses from party sympathisers, although some cautioned against premature celebrations.


Source - newsday
Source - newsday
More on: #Bushiri, #Prophet, #MDC-T

Comments

