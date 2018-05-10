News / National
Fuel crisis surfaces
Several service stations in the capital and elsewhere have run out of fuel, amid conflicting explanations from the authorities and industry players as to the source of the shortages.
A survey yesterday said that some pump stations in Harare and in some other major towns and cities have completely run dry, with some having either petrol or diesel only.
Energy minister Simon Khaya Moyo declined to comment.
