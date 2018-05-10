'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Alex Magaisa, who was advisor to late Prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai during GNU, has said the harsh treatment that MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are subjected by the state media shows that the ruling Zanu PF is in a panic mood."The increasingly harsh treatment Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are being subjected to by State media suggests panic in the ruling party. State media is ZANU PF's propaganda machine & they only ever target perceived threats. The mask they were trying to put on for the world is off," he said."They are now sensing an existential threat & the real ZANU PF is emerging. Vicious, vindictive & specialists in vitriol. Brace for more attacks & crude tactics. They did not bargain for such a phenomenal rejuvenation of the MDC and the Alliance after the death of the colossal figure that Morgan was."He said it must be a bitter pill for other opposition contenders to see State media obsessing with Chamisa and the MDC Alliance."To be ignored or to be treated favourably by the partisan State media is a kiss of death. Ukaona vachikubhabhadzira wapera. Hauna dhiri to use the language of the youthful ones. And as the young ones also say, ane bhora ndiye anomakwa. At this rate, nyangwe akaita injury anaCaesar vanonomira naye kuTouchline," he said.