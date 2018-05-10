Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A political analyst Alex Magaisa, who was advisor to late Prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai during GNU, has said the harsh treatment that MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are subjected by the state media shows that the ruling Zanu PF is in a panic mood.

"The increasingly harsh treatment Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are being subjected to by State media suggests panic in the ruling party. State media is ZANU PF's propaganda machine & they only ever target perceived threats. The mask they were trying to put on for the world is off," he said.

"They are now sensing an existential threat & the real ZANU PF is emerging. Vicious, vindictive & specialists in vitriol. Brace for more attacks & crude tactics. They did not bargain for such a phenomenal rejuvenation of the MDC and the Alliance after the death of the colossal figure that Morgan was."

He said it must be a bitter pill for other opposition contenders to see State media obsessing with Chamisa and the MDC Alliance.

"To be ignored or to be treated favourably by the partisan State media is a kiss of death. Ukaona vachikubhabhadzira wapera. Hauna dhiri to use the language of the youthful ones. And as the young ones also say, ane bhora ndiye anomakwa. At this rate, nyangwe akaita injury anaCaesar vanonomira naye kuTouchline," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Megaphone

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Professional cylinder mower with robin subaru engine ey 15-13

Honda fit

Citrus village town houses

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

Bedding linen and bedroom deco


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Smuggling cops nabbed

27 mins ago | 180 Views

Biti's aides pull out of the MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Misihairabwi-Mushonga not bitter after being dumped by Ncube

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

US piles pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Tharisa acquires a 90% shareholding in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Opposition must open their own private TV station

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Manicaland man chops uncle's head off with axe

3 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Stadium

3 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

4 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

5 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Constituents back Majome

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

5 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

5 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

5 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Musona set for better Standard

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

6 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts out Misihairabwi-Mushonga

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Majome speaks out

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

18 hrs ago | 3258 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days