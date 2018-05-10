Latest News Editor's Choice


Manicaland man chops uncle's head off with axe

by Simbarashe Sithole
Unconfirmed reports say a village heard in Chingono, Gandanzara, Manicaland province was allegedly murdered by his nephew who has mental health problems on Monday.

Eye witnesses allege the village head had a misunderstanding with his nephew the previous day and had to tire him the whole night.

The following morning the nephew looked a bit stabled and he untied him before asking him to help in making a granary.

"The village head was murdered by his nephew after he untied him and persuading him to help in making a granary, instead he picked an axe and chopped his head off," revealed the source.

Most Popular In 7 Days