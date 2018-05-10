Misihairabwi-Mushonga not bitter after being dumped by Ncube

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she is not bitter despite learning that she is not on the list of candidates representing her party in the forthcoming general election.According to NewZimbabwe.com, she said this is so despite the fact that no formal communication was made to her by the Welshman Ncube led party.She, however, said she was disappointed that the number of women contesting is very small and for a party founded to also respect women and gender equality that was unacceptable.The MDC proportional representative for Matabeleland South also said that the last Parliamentary term will remain the most fulfilling of her time in the House. She said she was free to play her representative role to her heart's content.In her statement, Mushonga expressed sincere gratitude to the MDC and its leadership for allowing her to be their representative since 2000.Mushonga said as soon as the Parliament goes into recess she will engage with opinion leaders in Matabeleland South and agree on what role she can play.