Biti's aides pull out of the MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Mashonaland East has pulled out of the MDC Alliance and resolved to field its own candidates in the coming elections.

The provincial executive is disgruntled that none of its members in the area were allocated seats in the seven-member MDC Alliance to contest in this year's elections.

Former Marondera mayor, Farai Nyandoro confirmed the new development saying he had since been confirmed by the province to contest for the Marondera Central seat on a PDP ticket.

Last weekend, Caston Matewu from the MDC-T was selected to represent the Alliance in the elections expected to be held in July.

In Murewa South, the PDP district executive met on Tuesday this week and resolved to nominate by consensus a candidate who would represent the party in the parliamentary election and select 12 candidates to contest all the 12 local council seats in the area.

Similar developments in the PDP are reported to be taking place in other districts in Mashonaland East.

However, the decision comes after the PDP national executive has since completed the party's candidate confirmation process for the local council and parliamentary elections with party leader Tendai Biti set to contest as the MP for Harare East on an MDC Alliance ticket.

Biti lost the same seat in 2015 after he and several other MPs were recalled from the MDC-T for forming a splinter faction of the MDC T. He was later to be elected president of the PDP.

Source - newzimbabwe

