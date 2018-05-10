MDC-T candidate process proceeding well with no hiccups

News / National

by Luke Tamborinyoka

The MDC-T candidate selection process is proceeding well with no hiccups and no violence, contrary to press reports.The party has not even begun its primary elections and is still holding peaceful consensus processes where candidates are agreeing with one another without coercion on who should stand. Where consensus fails, the candidates will hold primary elections, which are still to be held.For the record, the MDC-T has not even commenced its primary elections and is currently verifying its structures, auditing and validating the voters' rolls that will be used in the primary elections. No single violence case has been reported but where such rare cases in the party might take place, the party wants such cases reported to the police and the culprits apprehended. The party will also take stern action against any such perpetrators of violence but as of now, no such case has been reported, contrary to false and malicious reports in the process.The MDC-T notes with concern an attempt to equalize the party with the Zanu-PF, which held chaotic and violent primary elections last week. The MDC has a different culture and will hold clean and transparent primary elections that will breed a legitimate outcome and yield popular candidates.We believe in transparency and our candidate selection process is grounded in the people where popular candidates in the constituencies will be allowed to represent the party at all levels. By next week, the MDC-T will be done with its internal processes and will have a full and comprehensive panel of candidates at all levels.Behold the new.Luke TamborinyokaPresidential Spokesperson and Director of CommunicationsMeanwhile, Capitalk100.4FM's Donald Mukota speaks on Zimbabwe's Primary Elections Dynamics with Harare West MP Jessie F. Majome