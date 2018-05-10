High Court orders Local Govt to discipline Charumbira over chiefs Zanu PF support pronouncements

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

The High Court of Zimbabwe has ruled unconstitutional the declaration by Chiefs Council president that traditional leaders are appendages of the ruling Zanu PF party.The Election Resource Centre dragged Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira, the National Council of Chiefs, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing seeking an order to compel them to uphold the constitution which dictates that traditional leaders should remain apolitical."The remarks made the first respondent on 28 October 2017 on the occasion of the Annual Conference of the Chiefs Council and on 13 January 2018, to the effect that traditional leaders have been supporting and must continue to support Zanu PF and its presidential candidate at the forthcoming 2018 elections be and is hereby declared to be in contravention of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."Judge Justice Phiri made the ruling on Wednesday morning following failure to enter into defense by the respondents.He ordered Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira to retract his statements on both public and private media houses with national circulation as well the national broadcaster.The court also order the Minister of local government, public works and national housing to institute disciplinary proceedings against Charumbira.Justice Phiri also ruled that the NCC and the parent ministry ensure that section 287 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe is observed.Section 287 stipulates that "an Act of Parliament must provide for the establishment of procedures of an Integrity and Ethics Committee of Chiefs.Godfrey Mupanga of Mupanga Bhatasara Attorney represented ERC.