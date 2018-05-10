SADC condemns Israeli's attack on Palastine

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli armed forces."The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemns in the strongest terms possible the violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border, which has led civilians' death," SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Tax shared on the microblogging site, twitter.Palestinians marched to the fence of Gaza border and close to 60 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire, leaving at least 2 700 also injured.The death toll is the highest in the Gaza strip since the launch Operation Protective Edge in 2014.The demonstrations took place at 13 different locations along the fence with Palestinians throwing stones, Molotov cocktail and other explosive devices at the Israeli troops.Monday violence broke out as the United States of America opened its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, a move that enraged the Palestinians.Palestinians claim East Jerusalem is part of their territory.