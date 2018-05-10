Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC condemns Israeli's attack on Palastine

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli armed forces.

"The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemns in the strongest terms possible the violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border, which has led civilians' death," SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Tax shared on the microblogging site, twitter.

Palestinians marched to the fence of Gaza border and close to 60 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire, leaving at least 2 700 also injured.

The death toll is the highest in the Gaza strip since the launch Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

The demonstrations took place at 13 different locations along the fence with Palestinians throwing stones, Molotov cocktail and other explosive devices at the Israeli troops.

Monday violence broke out as the United States of America opened its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, a move that enraged the Palestinians.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem is part of their territory.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Luveve acre for sale

House for sale

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Professional cylinder mower with robin subaru engine ey 15-13

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Honda fit

Flat to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa's rural campaign rolls into Midlands

20 mins ago | 129 Views

'Explain Mnangagwa's achievements'

1 hr ago | 563 Views

'Ex-wife threatens to kill me'

1 hr ago | 281 Views

AFM gay storm reverend removed

1 hr ago | 542 Views

'I'll never rejoin Jah Prayzah'

1 hr ago | 524 Views

Emotions should not determine Vote

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Biti discloses Candidates For 2018 Elections

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

High Court orders Local Govt to discipline Charumbira over chiefs Zanu PF support pronouncements

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

PHOTO: Zanu-PF's beard gang

3 hrs ago | 2120 Views

MDC-T candidate process proceeding well with no hiccups

3 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Cannabis farming has come to the land

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Job Sakala: As worst as they come!

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

The Gukurahundi atrocities

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Nothing new from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Improve NSSA benefits

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Smuggling cops nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Biti's aides pull out of the MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 4288 Views

Misihairabwi-Mushonga not bitter after being dumped by Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

US piles pressure on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4475 Views

Tharisa acquires a 90% shareholding in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Opposition must open their own private TV station

7 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Manicaland man chops uncle's head off with axe

7 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Stadium

8 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

8 hrs ago | 6239 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

8 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

8 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

10 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Constituents back Majome

10 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

10 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

10 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

10 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

10 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

10 hrs ago | 870 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

10 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

10 hrs ago | 4854 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

10 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

10 hrs ago | 756 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

10 hrs ago | 1173 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Musona set for better Standard

10 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

10 hrs ago | 695 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

10 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days