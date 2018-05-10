Biti discloses Candidates For 2018 Elections

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti has disclosed nine of its aspiring parliamentary candidates who subsequently qualified to represent the opposition party in the upcoming general elections.These include Biti (Harare East constituency), Willas Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Moses Manyengavana (Makoni North), Maxwell Mdhluri (Chimanimani East), Sam Chabuka (Mutasa South), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Smart Matutu (Gokwe Sesame) and Mandla Moyo (Beitbridge West).The party reportedly ordered candidates participating in primary elections to pay $100 administration fees each before dates for the primary elections had been advised.PDP is one of the contesting parties that will contest on the upcoming elections.