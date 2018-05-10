'Explain Mnangagwa's achievements'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mat North Minister of State Ambassador Cain Mathema speaks during a Zanu-PF Mat North PCC meeting in LupanePresident Emmerson Mnangagwa has within a short period turned around the economic fortunes of the country, and Zanu-PF candidates should explain this to the people as they conduct campaigns in preparation for the harmonised elections to be held later this year.The Minister of State for Matabeleland North Ambassador Cain Mathema made the remarks at the Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Lupane.Some of the achievements by the President in Matabeleland North province through foreign investment include the revival of the Kamativi Mine, expansion of the Hwange Power Station, the establishment of a coal mine in Binga as well as a new mine set for Lupane.Ambassador Mathema said there is need for party members to be well-informed about the projects that the President has spearheaded and explain these to the people so that they have a deeper understanding why Mnangagwa is the candidate worth voting for during the harmonised elections."So when you talk about the US$11 billion investment that the president has brought into the country, it's as if the President has been working for Mat North alone. So Cdes what we are saying is that as you campaign in your cells, make sure that you are able to explain these achievements because people will ask why they should vote for our President," said Ambassador Mathema.Zanu-PF Provincial Chairman Richard Moyo dismissed allegations that some senior party leaders imposed candidates of their choice on the people during the recently held primary elections."I don't know where you are getting that information from Cdes. The party called for everyone to submit CVs and everyone who wanted submitted, then we are shocked now to hear there are some of you who are saying there was imposition of candidates. No Cdes, what we want now is for all losers and winners to get together and then we can campaign for our President as a team," Moyo said.During the meeting, the province also launched the party manifesto and introduced the candidates who won in the party's primary elections.Meanwhile, the campaign material is expected soon in each of the constituencies in the province, with calls on party leaders to be fair in the distribution of the material.