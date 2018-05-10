Man sells home, moves in with in-laws

News / National

by Staff reporter

A somewhat foolish man sold his own only homestead and has since took his family to his in-laws where they have been accommodated.Zvidzai Tambikai of Chirimigwa village under Chief Neshuro and his family are now staying with his in-laws after selling his home to one Macheza.Although repeated efforts to get a comment from Tambikai were fruitless as his mobile was not reachable, village head Chirimigwa confirmed the incident."Tambikai sold his homestead yet he didn't have alternative accommodation. After some deliberations, his mother in-law who also resides in Chirimigwa village decided to accommodate him. Right now Tambikai and his family are residing at his mother in-law's place," said village head Chirimigwa.Sources told TellZim News that after Tambikai sold the homestead for about US$900 without the knowledge of his wife, but later tried to reverse the deal.Macheza then engaged the local leadership which included the village head to assist him to evict Tambikai.After the intervention of the local leadership, with Tambikai having indicated that he could not afford to reimburse Macheza, he was ordered to pave way for the new owner.