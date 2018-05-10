Woman murders father-in-law over two eggs

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-29 year old Gutu woman recently appeared in the Gutu Magistrates' Court facing charges of killing her father-in-law for breaking her eggs.Sosana Gondo of Mafusire Village under Chief Mazuru was not formally charged for contravening Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23, 'murder' when she appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha but she was remanded in custody to May 04.The State is expected to allege that on April 17, Gondo was working in her fields when she heard the noise of falling plates coming from her kitchen hut where her father-in-law was sweeping and she sent her son to go and check what was going on.The child came back and reported that the deceased had broken two eggs that had just been laid by her hen.Gondo then proceeded to her homestead where an argument with her father-in-law began.She then used a log and a pestle to strike him several times on the head, right thigh and right arm until he died.The matter was then reported to the police leading to Gondo's arrest.