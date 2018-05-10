Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police officers have been challenged to heed President Mnangagwa's recent call to take bold and firm action in dealing decisively with anyone who breaks the law.Addressing senior police officers in Harare, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said he was aware that there were some misguided elements that had the temerity to wilfully violate the country's laws even in the presence of the police."This practice is quite rampant among some motorists especially the so-called Mushika-shika operators and touts. Chokwadi here, a whole police officer kuderedzwa nahwindi? Why can't you do your duty boldly if you are acting within the precincts of the law? Nothing explains that except a glaring dearth of confidence in oneself."That level of timidity is totally unacceptable. We should assert our authority as police officers and continue decongesting the Central Business District. The President's message, which I alluded to earlier was very clear and eloquently instructive to us to take a bold and firm action within the limits of the law to deal decisively with anyone who breaks the law," he said.Comm-Gen Matanga said police officers should always remember that they are part of a force that believes in the virtue of transparency and they should not be afraid of public scrutiny.