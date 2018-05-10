Latest News Editor's Choice


Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS must vote for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections as he is the only one with capacity to turnaround the economy through cleaning the mess created by his predecessor, Mr Robert Mugabe, Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), has said.

Addressing mourners at the burial of Sekuru Phineas Tagwirei, father to Sakunda Energy Holdings director Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei in Shurugwi yesterday, VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa had scored big in a short period of time.

He said the country was left in a deep mess by the previous administration. VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa was determined to transform the country by turning around the economy. "President Mnangagwa is the First Secretary of Zanu-PF and he is also the party's Presidential candidate for the forthcoming harmonised elections.

"Tese tirikuona madambutanana anga ari munyika muno zvaititadzisa kugara zvakanaka. Mwana wenyu uyu President Mnangagwa mutambirei mumuvhotere agogadzira nyika Zimbabwe igoyenderera mberi. "I implore you to vote for him so that our party, a God-given party Zanu-PF, will remain in power," he said.

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa had proved his capabilities after successfully stewarding Command Agriculture programme, which played a significant role in averting hunger and ensuring food security in the country.

"We all know that the country was grappling with perennial droughts and hunger. As leadership we set down and devised a plan to avert hunger and ensure food security in the country. We came up with the Command Agriculture programme and was superintended by President Mnangagwa when he was still the Vice President.

He was, however not alone, he was assisted by Mr Tagwirei of Sakunda and Agriculture, Land and Rural Resettlement Minister, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Perrance Shiri.

"We all came together, the military and the business community to ensure that the programme was successful. That is why President Mnangagwa is here to mourn with you because Mr Tagwirei is hard working and has made significant contribution towards revitalisation of the agricultural sector," he said.

VP Chiwenga commended Mr Tagwirei for complementing Government efforts to avert hunger and ensure food security at household level through his unwavering support for the Command Agriculture Programme.

Speaking at the same gathering, Mr Tagwirei said it was incumbent upon every Zimbabwean citizen to rebuild the country's economy.

Mr Tagwirei said the corporate world should complement Government efforts in turning around the economy. He said President Mnangagwa was a hard working man who had proven his capabilities to rebuild the economy.

"As citizens we are all bricks building the house called Zimbabwe. Every Zimbabwean has a role to play in this journey. President Mnangagwa is the cornerstone upon which the strength of the structure rests," he said.

Source - the herald

