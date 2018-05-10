Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Cold Storage Company (CSC) recapitalisation deal is expected to be finalised early next month, Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement deputy minister, Davis Marapira has said.

Marapira told NewsDay that the recapitalisation deal, which has attracted "more than six" partners, was almost done.

"We have engaged some partners, with whom we are finalising the recapitalisation of CSC and after that, CSC would be the main buyer of cattle and it will help in restocking as well, and at the same time, each farm will do fattening and would be an exporter and wholesaler of meat for the country," he said.

Pressed to disclose the identity of those partners, Marapira said: "In the meantime, I'm not in a position to tell you the names of the partners, but we have more than six interested parties and we are almost closing the deal.

"Just like what we did with Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda), you know we engaged in a public private partnership in Arda that is the same way we are doing with the Cold Storage Commission (sic).

"We have a lot of investors clamouring for that company and we are almost there and because we are almost there, I won't be in a position to disclose, but generally speaking, we are almost there."

Quizzed as to when the deal would sail through, Marapira said: "Come back to me after a month, we will have a good story for you."

The government started scouting for fresh investors to revive operations at the ailing parastatal following the collapse of the $18 million deal between the former top meat exporter and the National Social Security Authority due to the government's red tape and competing interests.

CSC was one of Zimbabwe's most strategic assets, earning at least $45m annually before its current woes.

It is currently operating below 10% of its capacity and reported to be making annual losses in the region of $6m.

The parastatal is saddled with a debt of more than $25 million mainly as a result of fixed costs such as wages, rates and taxes on land and it is in dispute with its creditors, including 413 former workers, who are owed about $4 million in salary arrears.

The parastatal has abattoirs in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, and Marondera.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

For sale is pa system

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Citrus village town houses

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Housing consultant's available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

25 mins ago | 226 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

1 hr ago | 547 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days