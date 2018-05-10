Webster Shamu in rigging storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Aspiring Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Chegutu East Constituency Vengai Musengi yesterday filed a letter of complaint to the party's Mashonaland West Provincial offices in Chinhoyi, citing irregularities and violation of electoral rules.Musengi alleged that a vehicle belonging to Webster Shamu was found in possession of ballot papers marked in his favour at Uhuru-Nakazi Polling Station, during the just-ended primary election rerun."On the 15th of May 2018 at Uhuru-Nakazi polling station, a vehicle belonging to one of the aspiring candidates Webster Shamu was found in possession of signed ballot papers in his favour."Upon being questioned by agents, the driver, 33-year-old Farai Mutambara, who was with the vehicle, confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Webster Shamu and was accompanied by a person only identified as Chinembiri," reads the letter."Police officers, who were at the polling station, fled the scene leaving behind the signed ballots and angry voters demanding justice."All agents at the centre accompanied the vehicle to the command centre where the driver was taken to the police for interrogation."Police are yet to update us on the outcome. I have exhibit of videos and photos of the signed ballot papers while in the car at the polling station."Musengi also claimed that Shamu's wife was found with ballot boxes at the centre."The previous night on the 14th of May 2018, the wife to Minister Shamu, Constance Tsomondo, was also spotted with ballot boxes at the same centre by agents and she fled the scene."The exhibit is in possession of my agents."He added: "My agents report that one of the aspiring councillors Farai Charakatenda was bussing people from Ward 8 to victimise voters in Ward 12 Mhondoro-Mubaira. They disturbed the peaceful voting which was taking place at the centre."Webster Shamu was reportedly vote-buying as his aides were distributing food stuffs and $20 at the polling stations. The police officers were also beneficiaries of foodstuffs.Shamu also threatened voters at gunpoint in some centres, including Chanakira polling station." Musengi further alleged that Chegutu East has 28 750 people in Zanu-PF structures, yet only 6 384 voted."This means that 22 366 voters failed to vote. My agents report that most voters were turned away while in some centres voting ended by midday."In all centres, voting stopped around 2pm."In Ward 2 where there are 1 550 registered voters, voting started at 4pm on the 14th of May and ended at 7pm and at least 500 people managed to vote. The other area with 1 950 people in the same ward never voted owing to cell registers chaos which was being facilitated by Webster Shamu's agents."Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi said if the allegations were true, Shamu could be disqualified."No one has been disqualified as per rumours. However, if the ballot boxes were found in a candidate's car, that person stands to be disqualified," he said.