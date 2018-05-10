Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Dr Constantine Chiwenga will today officiate at the launch of the community-based tourism handbook under the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry in Masvingo.The launch of the handbook, which is part of the national tourism master plan, will also include a tour of the Kamungoma Liberation Site and Trabablas Trail in Masvingo. Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the launch was meant to promote community tourism and attract more local and foreign visitors to local resort destinations.The Trabablas Trail is situated at the National Railways of Zimbabwe rail line where President Mnangagwa bombed a train belonging to Rhodesia during the war of liberation struggle in the 1960s."The ministry together with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will hold a two-day launch of community-based tourism handbook and visiting of Kamungoma liberation site and Trabablas Trail in Masvingo," said Mr Koti."The launch will be at the Great Zimbabwe Hotel and we expect Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to grace the occasion and he will be accompanied by Prisca Mupfumira," said Mr Koti.Among the invited guests are the Minister of State for Masvingo Province Josiah Hungwe, Government departmental representatives and foreign organisations such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), African Development Bank and local authority representatives among others.