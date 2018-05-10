Latest News Editor's Choice


4 killed in road accident

FOUR people died, one on the spot, when a Toyota Wish driver attempted to overtake in front of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with a Toyota Corolla along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Tuesday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at around 7PM at the 222km peg near Chaka Business Centre.

He said the deceased are Mushonyi Remupi a male adult from Battlefields, Kisa Moyo (75) from Matione Village under Chief Nyamakonde in Mberengwa, Ishmael Sefu (43) and George Sabvure.

"The accident occurred after a male adult who was driving a Toyota Wish overtook in front of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with the driver of a Toyota Corolla," said Chief Supt Nyathi

"The driver of the Toyota Wish fled soon after the accident. As a result of the accident one person died on the scene and three others upon admission at Muvonde hospital."

He urged motorists to exercise caution when overtaking.

"We would like to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving and make sure that the road is clear before overtaking. It is disheartening to note that this accident is a result of human error, which can be avoided if motorists are cautious," he said.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days