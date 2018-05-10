Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man found with dead driver's possessions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a suspected murderous robber who is part of a three-man gang linked to armed robbery and murder incidents in the city and Matabeleland North.

The gang allegedly carjacked two Honda Fit drivers in Bulawayo and killed them in cold blood before stealing their vehicles.

Police have linked the same gang to a third robbery and killing at a shop in Inyathi.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said detectives using their internal intelligence unit gathered information that Fred Dube (40), one of the suspects in the robberies and killings was hiding at his rural home.

They raided Dube's homestead in Nothi village in Lower Gweru on Friday and recovered material connecting him to the murder and carjacking of two Honda Fit drivers in Bulawayo in March.

She said one of Dube's accomplices, Never Mpofu, was arrested last month and a third member of the gang, Thinkwell Moyo, is still on the run.

"Police investigations have led to the arrest of the second suspect linked to the carjacking, robbery and murder of three people in Bulawayo and Inyathi in Matabeleland North.

"Two of the murders occurred in Bulawayo where Honda Fit drivers were killed in Killarney suburb and near McDonald Bricks in Cement Siding," she said.

In Killarney, the gang  allegedly killed Tinashe Hunyanyiwa (32) and got away with the Honda Fit he was driving.

Insp Simango said the Hunyanyiwa's Honda Fit is yet to be recovered.

She said Dube, on being arrested, developed an epileptic seizure and fell unconscious.

"He was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he has been admitted.

The police spokesperson said detectives recovered material that links Dube to the triple homicide cases.

"He was found in possession of a laptop, mats for Honda Fit vehicles and a cellphone tablet that was stolen in a robbery and murder incident that occurred in Inyathi," said Insp Simango.

She appealed for information that could lead to Moyo's arrest.

"We believe he is very dangerous and may even commit more crimes. We are calling on people who may have information that may lead to his arrest to come forward. Those with information on his whereabouts should contact any nearest police station," said Insp Simango.

She urged motorists to install trackers on their vehicles to make it easy to locate them once they are stolen.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Dead, #Found, #Honda_fit

Comments

Housing consultant's available

House for sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

For hire is a truck

Hover board on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

21 mins ago | 173 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

57 mins ago | 522 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

2 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

2 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days