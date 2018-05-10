Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THreE former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) top executives are set to lose their upmarket Harare properties which the national broadcaster claims were fraudulently acquired through bank loans using the company name as guarantor.

Former ZBC chief executive officer, Happison Muchechetere, finance general manager Elliot Kasu and former radio head Allan Chiweshe, allegedly bought their personal properties through mortgage guarantees from CBZ Bank against security offered by their employer without the latter's knowledge.

Through its board chairperson, Gibson Munyoro, ZBC said despite the trio enjoying and staying in their respective properties, they never at any stage paid for the houses hence the corporation is now seeking a declaratur to seize them.

In his founding affidavit filed at the High Court, Munyoro said Muchechetere acquired stand 376 Vainona Township of Vainona measuring 5 149 square meters, and Kasu stand number 90 Philadelphia Township of Philadelphia measuring 6 549 square metres while Chiweshe acquired Lot 16 of Lot C of Borrowdale Estate measuring 3 000 square metres.

According to Munyoro, Muchechetere obtained a bank loan worth $225 441 and Kasu ($273 784) and Chiweshe ($182 577) without approval by the ZBC board.

"None of the first to the third respondents (Muchechetere, Kasu and Chiweshe) paid anything to access the housing loans. Because the investment amount ran out after financing the first to third respondents herein, the fourth beneficiary namely Tazzen Mandizvidza was only availed part of the loan amount and he had a shortfall in the sum of $112 000 which he had to fund," Munyoro said.

"In addition the applicant incurred bond registration fees, establishment and revenue fees as well as interest coming in all to $599 355…on account of the fact that the applicant has since paid in full for the said properties for which each of the first to third respondents benefitted, there is no factual or legal cause for which they may be entitled to retain the properties which they did not pay for. They would be unjustly enriched at the expense of the applicant.

"The applicant having itself paid in full for the properties which were transferred to each of the respondents and which they benefitted at its expense . . . it seeks an order declaring that it is entitled to recover the properties from each of the first to third respondents and that they be ordered to deliver them through registration of transfer of title in the properties to the applicant."

The national broadcaster further said, in the alternative it is also seeking an order declaring null and void the process by which ownership was transferred to the trio, saying "the respective properties were obtained by each of the first to third respondents through an illegally or immorally procured scheme".

According to the court papers, the alleged housing scam was unearthed when the ZBC conducted a forensic audit in 2014 which resulted in the dismissal of the three men.
The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZBC, #Properties, #Court

Comments

Citrus village town houses

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

Citrus village town houses

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Solar charge controller for sale

Megaphone


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

23 mins ago | 199 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

59 mins ago | 537 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days