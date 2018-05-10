Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD soldier stationed in Victoria Falls has been arraigned to court on allegations of raping and impregnating his girlfriend's teenage daughter.The girl, who is 17 years old resided with her stepfather and mother in Chinotimba.This was heard when the soldier briefly appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate, Lindiwe Maphosa on Tuesday and was not asked to plead.Prosecutor Listen Nare told the court that on February 9 and again on March 9 the accused raped and threatened to send the teen back to her rural home in Jambezi if she revealed the rape to anyone.The court heard that the girl disclosed the rape after her mother beat her up as she suspected that she was pregnant.He was remanded in custody to Thursday next week.