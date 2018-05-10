Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD soldier stationed in Victoria Falls has been arraigned to court on allegations of raping and impregnating his girlfriend's teenage daughter.

The girl, who is 17 years old resided with her stepfather and mother in Chinotimba.

This was heard when the soldier briefly appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate, Lindiwe Maphosa on Tuesday and was not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Listen Nare told the court that on February 9 and again on March 9 the accused raped and threatened to send the teen back to her rural home in Jambezi if she revealed the rape to anyone.

The court heard that the girl disclosed the rape after her mother beat her up as she suspected that she was pregnant.

He was remanded in custody to Thursday next week.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Luveve acre for sale

Hover board on sale

X trail on sale

Speakers on sale

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

On sale is toyota vitz

Citrus village town houses


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

22 mins ago | 195 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

59 mins ago | 536 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

2 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 900 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1592 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days